Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani Mukerji played the role of Tina perfectly in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But, the actress was not the first choice for the movie. Many actresses rejected the role.
MUMBAI :Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most famous Bollywood movies. It was Karan Johar’s directorial debut and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan. The movie gave Rani’s career a boost, and she also won awards for her performance in it. But well, do you know Rani was not the first choice for the film?


Here’s a list of the actresses who rejected the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai...

Twinkle Khanna


Karan Johar had written the role of Tina for Twinkle. In fact, Tina’s Twinkle’s pet name, but she didn’t do the film.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena was also offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she rejected the role. In a recent interview, she revealed that she wasn’t keen to play second fiddle to Kajol in a movie.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar was also offered the role of Tina, but even she rejected it. Do you think Urmila could have pulled off the role?

Tabu

Yes, even the powerhouse of talent Tabu was offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But, she turned down the offer.


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan


Yes, the list doesn’t end, and we have Aishwarya also on it.  Well, it would have clearly been great to watch Aishwarya as Tina.

Shilpa Shetty

Reportedly, Karan also tried to get the Baazigar trio back in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But, Shilpa Shetty turned down the film.


Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was also offered the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she also rejected the role. Maybe Karisma could have carried the role well.

 

