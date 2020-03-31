Raveena Tandon angry with China for continuing to sell bats, cats, frogs

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus, citizens have been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. To deal with the crisis situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days.

Ever since the deadly Coronavirus has come into our lives, it has not only put everyone under house arrest but everything has also come to a near standstill while tearing apart every soul in the world. However, before the pandemic hit any parts of the country, it started from and majorly affected the biggest population country China. In fact, there were reports stating that the virus has originated in central China's Hubei Province after people started eating bats. Speaking of which, actress Raveena Tandon is now furious with the people of China who have continued to sell bats, cats, frogs, dogs amidst coronavirus scare.

Raveena came across a tweet by Retired Major Gaurav Arya whose tweet read, “China continues to operate markets that sell bats, cats, frogs, dogs & also exotic wildlife for consumption. The only difference is that now there is a policeman who stops you from taking pictures. #ChineseVirus WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT” Seeing this tweet on her Twitter handle, an enraged Raveena then tweeted on the same by calling China the world’s worst country for animal abuse and wildlife crime.

The actress wrote, “Humans won’t learn their lessons, however hard the sacrifices and price to pay was. Gone back to their barbaric practices. #china worlds worst country for animal abuse and wildlife crime.”

