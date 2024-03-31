Raveena Tandon breaks silence on rumors of being suicidal after her engagement to Akshay Kumar broke, ‘There was absolutely no control on…’

MUMBAI : Raveena Tandon is one of the most talented and loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Not just films but she has spread her magic on OTT as well with projects like Aranyak and Karmma Calling. The actress however was once out of the limelight for a long time after she gave birth to her kids. She opened up about being body shamed and how she defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was also attacked by the media for not losing weight after she gave birth to Aaradhya.

Raveena has now opened up about her much publicised break up once upon a time with actor Akshay Kumar. The Karmma Calling actress said, “Yes, what’s the big deal? So many relationships break up, people move on, you remain friends… You realise we were not good as partners but we’re good as friends. So what’s the big deal? I don’t understand. I was absolutely fine. The bigger fuss was made in the media, because in those days, they wanted to sell their magazines. But personally, amongst us, between my friends, and what my family thought mattered to me. Beyond a certain point, what people thought did not matter to me.”

When asked if she was suicidal when her break up happened, and if she adopted two girls due to that, she said, “Yes, that’s right.” She further said, “There was absolutely no control on the kind of stories that would go around. So, the day I got my two girls home… They were not getting the life that they deserved, I felt, and this was something that was happening closer to home, and I decided to take charge. The day I turned 21 I brought them in. I couldn’t watch it unfold in front of me and not do anything. That is how I’ve always been, sticking my nose into places where it doesn’t belong.”

Raveena has two adopted daughter and two biological children; a son Ranbir Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani with hubby Anil Thadani.

Raveena and Akshay will be collaborating once again after many years in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. Akshay spoke about working with Raveena again saying, “We’ve done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of Welcome to the Jungle) after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen.”

