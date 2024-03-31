Raveena Tandon breaks silence on rumors of being suicidal after her engagement to Akshay Kumar broke, ‘There was absolutely no control on…’

She opened up about being body shamed and how she defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was also attacked by the media for not losing weight after she gave birth to Aaradhya.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Raveena

MUMBAI : Raveena Tandon is one of the most talented and loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Not just films but she has spread her magic on OTT as well with projects like Aranyak and Karmma Calling. The actress however was once out of the limelight for a long time after she gave birth to her kids. She opened up about being body shamed and how she defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was also attacked by the media for not losing weight after she gave birth to Aaradhya.

Also Read-Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children

Raveena has now opened up about her much publicised break up once upon a time with actor Akshay Kumar. The Karmma Calling actress said, “Yes, what’s the big deal? So many relationships break up, people move on, you remain friends… You realise we were not good as partners but we’re good as friends. So what’s the big deal? I don’t understand. I was absolutely fine. The bigger fuss was made in the media, because in those days, they wanted to sell their magazines. But personally, amongst us, between my friends, and what my family thought mattered to me. Beyond a certain point, what people thought did not matter to me.”

When asked if she was suicidal when her break up happened, and if she adopted two girls due to that, she said, “Yes, that’s right.” She further said, “There was absolutely no control on the kind of stories that would go around. So, the day I got my two girls home… They were not getting the life that they deserved, I felt, and this was something that was happening closer to home, and I decided to take charge. The day I turned 21 I brought them in. I couldn’t watch it unfold in front of me and not do anything. That is how I’ve always been, sticking my nose into places where it doesn’t belong.”

Raveena has two adopted daughter and two biological children; a son Ranbir Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani with hubby Anil Thadani. 

Raveena and Akshay will be collaborating once again after many years in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. Akshay spoke about working with Raveena again saying, “We’ve done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of Welcome to the Jungle) after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen.”

Also Read-Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

 

 

 


 

 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Raveena Tandon Jazbaa Mohra Guru Jodha Akbar pregnancy Aradhya Rasha Thadani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Here's the time when Juhi Chawla said how no one would watch IPL if it wasn't for Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI : The Indian Premiere League (IPL) season is back with a bang. As multiple teams battle it out on the cricket...
Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘I auditioned and I got films because of my hard work’
MUMBAI : Fatima is a well known face in the world of acting. She began her career as a child actress in Chachi 420 and...
Abhishekh Khan opens up about working with Rajat Kapoor, ‘he treated me like his son’
MUMBAI : Recently, the web series Lootere started streaming and actor Abhishekh Khan received a lot of praise for his...
Raveena Tandon breaks silence on rumors of being suicidal after her engagement to Akshay Kumar broke, ‘There was absolutely no control on…’
MUMBAI : Raveena Tandon is one of the most talented and loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Not just films but...
Ananya Panday reveals she once called her boyfriend 50-75 times, ‘I have a problem’
MUMBAI : Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Ananya never fails to grab...
Katrina Kaif once revealed she wished to have kids much before she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come...
Recent Stories
JUHI CHAWLA
Here's the time when Juhi Chawla said how no one would watch IPL if it wasn't for Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
JUHI CHAWLA
Here's the time when Juhi Chawla said how no one would watch IPL if it wasn't for Shah Rukh Khan
Fatima
Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘I auditioned and I got films because of my hard work’
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday reveals she once called her boyfriend 50-75 times, ‘I have a problem’
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif once revealed she wished to have kids much before she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the OG film? Vashu Bhagnani breaks his silence
Angad Bedi
Angad Bedi opens up on cricket's influence and acknowledges his father Bishan Singh Bedi's legacy