Raveena Tandon MOBBED by enthusiastic fans at event; The video takes the internet by storm

MUMBAI: Actresses still have a sizable fan base today. The females who dominated screens in the 1990s continue to captivate fans. Actress Raveena Tandon is one example. She looked amazing as usual wearing a black blazer and wide-legged trousers with a monochrome design. Her hair was styled in an attractive bun with a few stray strands hanging down the sides. Despite the throng of people attempting to snap photos with her, Raveena maintained her composure and smile.

The event's footage is currently becoming viral on the internet.

Many people wrote in the comments area on how difficult it is to be a star. One comment said, "Being a celebrity is a tough job." "Her fan following is still unmatched," said another. “I like how she’s so calm and smiling,” a third comment said.

Recently, in a chat with the popular news portal, Raveena opened up on doing a lot of work now, “I get excited about every new project that I’m doing. I get absorbed totally into what I’m doing at that moment.” Raveena also discussed the level playing field that OTT platforms have created for actresses from the 1990s.

“I feel there is so much more freedom now, to experiment, to play with the characters. I think it’s not only a great time for female actors but I think it’s a great time for the industry overall, for filmmakers as well, because there have been so many untold stories that they’ve been wanting to tell and are pulled back probably because of the restraints of the box office, the Friday collections pressure, etc,” she added.

In the third installment of the Welcome franchise, which stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena plays a role.

