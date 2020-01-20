News

Raveena Tandon to produce web series on personality disorder

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 01:21 PM

MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon will be writing and producing a web series on multiple personality disorder.

She is backing the project under her home banner AA Films. The web-show will be in the psychological space and is based on the concept of split-personality.

"I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it," Raveena said.

Other details of the show have been kept under wrap. An official announcement will be made soon.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags > Raveena Tandon, web-series, psychological space, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal and Madhurima to get ELIMINATED for their ill behaviour
Vishal and Madhurima to get ELIMINATED for their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to save Vidya
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days