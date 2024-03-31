Raveena Tandon reveals the industry is full of insecure people, ‘They look for ways to pull others down’

MUMBAI: Raveena ruled the film industry in the 90’s and is still one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. The actress has been part of some incredible films like Satta, Maatr, KGF 2, among many others. Off late she is also ruling the OTT space with shows like Aranyak and Karmma Calling.

The actress has now opened up about the industry saying, “The atmosphere on set used to be so much fun. People would be teasing each other about fights, affairs, revenge dramas… It used to be action-packed.” she further said, “Some people are insecure, and they can’t bear to see others succeed. They look for ways to pull others down. This could be via their relationships, via the groups they belong to, they could come at you via your boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive. But which industry isn’t? It’s the same in the world of politics and corporates. The only difference is that the film industry is written about because people want to consume gossip about famous people. Definitely, people indulge in politics here. It’s happened to me as well.”

Raveena admitted to never have knowingly disturbed anyone’s career. She stated, “If something like this has ever happened because of me, it was unintentional, and I’m willing to apologise for it. My father used to say that when a baby learns to walk, it falls over and over again before it can stand up and eventually become someone who can walk with their head held high. This was the lesson that I was taught. I haven’t hurt anybody, I haven’t had anybody thrown out of a film. And I don’t have problems working with newcomers, because I too was a newcomer once.”

Credit- IndianExpress