Raveena Tandon reveals why she her college asked her to complete her degree through correspondence

Raveena Tandon was one of the biggest Bollywood actresses in the 90s and continues to be active even today. The actress who is currently promoting her latest film Patna Shuklla has opened up about the time when she started her career in Bollywood and her college principal suggested pursuing a degree through correspondence.
MUMBAI : Raveena Tandon was one of the biggest Bollywood actresses in the 90s and continues to be active even today. The actress who is currently promoting her latest film Patna Shuklla has opened up about the time when she started her career in Bollywood and her college principal suggested pursuing a degree through correspondence.

Also read - Patna Shuklla Twitter Review: Raveena Kapoor starrer movie stands up to its expectations

During a conversation with ETimes, Raveena Tandon talked about the importance of having a degree. The Patna Shuklla actress revealed that she continued her studies even after her debut in Bollywood with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan. Recalling a conversation with her college principal in those days, Raveena shared, "One day, our principal called me to the office and suggested that my parents consider pursuing a degree through correspondence, as they couldn’t ensure security when I came to take exams."

Talking about the curiosity among her college mates to catch her glimpse at that time, she added, "There were students who were jumping out of windows just to catch a glimpse of me. He was concerned about how I would manage my studies with so many film commitments.”

Raveena Tandon has four kids, two adopted and two with her husband Anil Thadani. The actress opened up about teaching her kids on Facetime during lunch breaks while on shoots. She said that during her children's exams, she feels like she's also a part of the exams.

“When I teach my children, I feel like I'm studying all over again. But touchwood, both my kids have inherited the best from me and Anil, and both are academically brilliant. They have excelled in their studies,” she said.

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that delves into the education scams prevalent in India. Raveena Tandon portrays lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who considers it her duty to expose these malpractices. 

Also read - Patna Shuklla review! Raveena Tandon starrer is an eye opening scam on examination results

The film follows the journey of Tanvi, who rises to fight for a student ensnared in a roll number scam. The movie sheds light on the grave crimes impacting numerous students in India annually. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film has been released in cinemas today.

