Raveena Tandon’s Instagram family crosses the 5-million mark; actor thanks fans for their love

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon is a timeless diva. The actor, who has been working for about three decades now, continues to win hearts. Her effervescent personality, gorgeous looks and her interesting social media posts have made her one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram. Recently, the actor crossed the five-million mark followers on the social media platform which was followed by love and congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters. Thanking her fans and followers on social media, she wrote, “And we grow .. #instafamily slowly , organically but stronger and surely.”

In another post, she shared a video of herself having a fun time in Himachal Pradesh as she expressed her gratitude to her Instagram followers. She captioned it, “That’s called Jumping in joy!!! #5M love you all !”

Raveena’s Instagram is popular for her relatable and unfiltered content which offers a glimpse into her personal and professional life in an up, close and personal fashion. A while back, the actor started her own digital series on Instagram titled #BeautyTalkiesWithRavz. The series sees her sharing beauty tips, hair and skin care remedies with her followers. The actor was recently shooting in Himachal Pradesh for her upcoming project (Now has returned to Mumbai). She kept her fans updated posting pictures and videos of picturesque locations. Needless to say, they are delighted to see the actor spending time in the lap of nature amidst the lush green mountains and the snow-covered landscapes.

On the work front, Raveena will next be seen in a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt.