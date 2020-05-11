Raveena Tandon, Sania Mirza and many more come together for a special video song!

MUMBAI: Jay Verma, Teenna Swayyam, Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Vinay Vashisht have come together for a Video song Guzar Jayega' which is a song of Hope to stand with our people in the test of time. The video features Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghosal, Padmashree Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Member of parliament Hans Raj Hans Cabinet Minister Babul Supriyo ji, Jyoti Nooran, Richa Sharma and many more.

Sports Personalities Sania Mirza, Mr. Vijendra Singh, Mr. Sushil Kumar, Deepa Mallik, Ms. Anjum Chora, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupati, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chettri are also part of it. Writer, director Jay Verma says, "Objective is to bring a sense of Unity and Hope in today’s times". Producer Teenna Swayyam says, " We are blessed to have Amitabh Bacchan's has given special voice over for it. This is a song which will stand with you in this tough times and tell you 'This too shall pass'. The song duration is 7 minutes 15 seconds and the video features 60 plus artists across bollywood, sports and National Icons".

Raveena Tandon says, "Guzar Jayega is a collective effort of so many artists, and personalities to stand together in the test of time. Especially when we have Amit Ji with us, we feel more empowered towards the victory"

Leander Paes says, "It is such a positive feeling to be part of this song and fun too. Music has been my go-to always and I am sure this motivating song will resonate with millions. It was a delightful experience to be the face of Hope in Guzar Jayega. There’re loads of songs coming & going but this song will remain special forever, as almost 80 prominent names of our nation came together to support a cause. Music has always been the go-to support mechanism for all of us, so in this crucial test of time, Guzar Jayega will make you firmly believe, 'This too shall pass'. When people needed some light of 'Hope' the most, Guzar Jayega is right at delivering the same"

Sania Mirza says, "It is a tough time, rather a cruel test of time. And we all are in it, together. In such times, Guzar Jayega is a song which will bring you some relief of hopes. I was mesmerised when I heard the song for the first time, and I am honored to be the part of the video and be the face of Hope. As we all made this content sitting in our homes, my sister helped me out shooting the video! And it was quite and experience. Nevertheless, as we know this too shall pass, and it will, very soon".

