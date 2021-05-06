Raveena Tandon would want to be launched by this director if she had to make her debut today

MUMBAI: One of the finest actresses of Bollywood is actress Raveena Tandon, she had made her strong mark and Bollywood with her amazing acting and dancing skills and we won't be wrong in saying that she is the Heartbeat of millions, how can we forget movies delivered by the actress like Mohra, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and few others which we remember till today and enjoy watching them.

The actress who always impresses the fans with her amazing looks speaks about her debut if it was to happen in today's time, while interacting with the media the actress revealed who would she love to work with if she had to make her bollywood debut today, on this the actress replied that she would like to be the part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies.

ALSO READ – (These gorgeous pictures of SRK's daughter Suhana with her besties are unmissable; check out! )

Well no doubt why actress choose Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he is indeed one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood and India director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has given movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat is the dream director for many.

What do you think of this statement of actress Raveena Tandon, and do you want to see this Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ravina Tandan collaboration in future, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the movie KGF chapter 2.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Not Priyanka Chopra but this actress was the first choice for movie Krrish)