Raveena Tandon to write and produce a web Series

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon has made her mark in Bollywood with her phenomenal acting. Her roles in movies like Satta, Shool, Aks, and many more are unforgettable. Her recent movie Maatr was much appreciated. The 'Tip tip barsa pani' actress is now all set to write and produce a web series on multiple personality disorder.

She is backing the project under her home banner AA Films. The web-show will be in the psychological space and is based on the concept of split personality.

The actress said, 'I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise, this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it.'

Other details of the show have been kept under wraps. An official announcement will be made soon.

On the work front, Raveena is all set to make her fans go gaga with her next offering, K.G.F. Chapter 2. With superstar Yash in the lead, it is one of the most awaited movies of 2020.