Ravi Kishan wants to make Bhojpuri biopic of PM Modi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 12:36 PM
Patna, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan on Monday announced in the Bihar Capital that he plans to make a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri.
 
"One day I will make a film on PM Modi in Bhojpuri and I will play the main role of Modi in the film," Ravi Kishan said.
 
The Bhojpuri star, who is the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, was addressing the press at the state BJP headquarters here.
 
He lauded PM Modi and described the first 100 days of his second term as historic for the country, when powerful decisions were made.
 
"Modi jee is my ideal and I always look up to him for something new," said Ravi Kishan.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Ravi Kishan, Narendra Modi, Gorakhpur,

