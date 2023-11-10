Reaction! "It's giving Kabir Singh vibes", netizens reacts to the new song of movie Animal, Hua Main

The new song of the movie Animal titled Hua Main finally releases and here is how the fans all over have reacted.
Animal

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie that also has Rashmika Mandanna along with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The teaser and the pre teaser of the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, and they are eagerly waiting to see the actor in a never seen before avatar. Today, the new song of the movie titled Hua Main is out and it is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over. Here are the reactions. 

Also read - (Box office! Mission Raniganj continues its decent run, whereas Thank You for Coming falls flat, here are the collection )

As we see in these comments, many are happy with the song as they are loving it, saying it is very beautiful. Also, many are appreciating and loving the chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Also, many said that the song is giving the vibe of Kabir Singh. Also, many made funny comments with regards to Alia Bhatt and how she is reacting, looking her husband kissing other actresses. 

Well, these are the reactions coming from the fans for the song Hua Main and on the chemistry of Ranbir and Rashmika. What are your views on the song and these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ (Aww! Saira Banu shares her wedding video on the 57th anniversary, calling it a 'Cinderella story' )

