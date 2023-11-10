Reaction! "It's giving Kabir Singh vibes" netizens reacts to the new song of the movie Animal, Hua Main

The new song of the movie Animal titled Hua Main is finally releases and here is how the fans all over have reacted
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 19:43
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, the movie that also has Rashmika Mandana along with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The teaser and the pre teaser of the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, and they are eagerly waiting to see the actor in a never seen before avatar. Today the new song of the movie titled Hua Main is out and it is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.  Here are the reactions.

Also read - (Box office! Mission Raniganj continues its decent run, whereas Thank You for Coming falls flat, here are the collection )

As we see these comments many are happy with the song as they are loving it and saying it is very beautiful, also many are appreciating and loving the chemistry of the Ranbir Kapoor and Rahmika Mandana, also many said that the song is giving the vibe of Kabir Singh. Also many made funny comments with regards to Alia Bhatt and how she is reacting, looking her husband kissing other actress

Well these are the reactions coming from the fans for the song Hua Main and on the chemistry of Ranbir and Rashmika, what are your views on the song and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Aww! Saira Banu shares her wedding video on the 57th anniversary, calling it a 'Cinderella story' )

Kabir Singh ANIMAL MOVIE HUA MAIN Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandana Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 19:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Disha Patani was stopped at the airport entrance for checking, netizens say, "Good job done by the officer"
MUMBAI: With her acting and her sizzling looks, actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans,...
Reaction! "It's giving Kabir Singh vibes" netizens reacts to the new song of the movie Animal, Hua Main
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making,...
Must Read! Here are movies where leads share passionate kisses in posters, have a look
MUMBAI: Over the time with the rise in the demand of content we see some great movies are being made, well the movies...
Sony SAB launches ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, a classic tale of love
MUMBAI: Sony SAB, renowned for its purpose-led storytelling with a focus on heartwarming content for the entire family...
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Must Read! Big B reveals his father’s wise words when he was overwhelmed with life’s challenges, “ab tak jeevan hai”
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who turns 81 years old today and yet he can still give any new-comer a run...
Aww! Saira Banu shares her wedding video on the 57th anniversary, calling it a 'Cinderella story'
MUMBAI : Saira Banu marked her 57th wedding anniversary with late legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing a rare video...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Shocking! Disha Patani was stopped at the airport entrance for checking, netizens say, "Good job done by the officer"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Shocking! Disha Patani was stopped at the airport entrance for checking, netizens say, "Good job done by the officer"
kisses
Must Read! Here are movies where leads share passionate kisses in posters, have a look
Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Must Read! Big B reveals his father’s wise words when he was overwhelmed with life’s challenges, “ab tak jeevan hai”
Saira
Aww! Saira Banu shares her wedding video on the 57th anniversary, calling it a 'Cinderella story'
Mission Raniganj
Box office! Mission Raniganj continues its decent run, whereas Thank You for Coming falls flat, here are the collection
Sophie Turner
Surprising! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach amicable temporary custody agreement for their daughters amid divorce