Read on to know about Jaideep Ahlawat's journey in the industry

MUMBAI: Various stars still struggle to attain a good position in the industry. Being a successful star requires immense hard work.

Despite the luxurious lifestyles, the journey, hardships, and sacrifices made by these celebs to attain such fame remain undiscovered to many.

Take a look at Jaideep Ahlawat's journey towards being everyone’s favorite.

He was born as Jai Kishan Ahlawat. The actor hails from Haryana and was born to a Jaat family.

Though he dreamt of becoming an army officer initially, his dream could not be fulfilled and he went on to achieve another dream of becoming an actor.

For this, he completed his graduation in acting from the Film and Television Institute of India in 2008. He gained fame by appearing in various recognized web series.

The OTT platforms boosted the career of the actor making him everyone’s favorite. The inspiring journeys of Ahlawat right from his debut film, Aakrosh to being a star performer with the series, Paatal Lok, let’s have a look at the success journey of this actor.

The Bollywood blockbuster film, Gangs of Wasseypur became a boon for various Bollywood stars including actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui who shot to fame overnight with their performance in the film.

He was entitled to play the role of Shahid Khan in the film who was shown as the father to the actor Manoj Bajpayee in the movie.

Though his instinct in the movie was a brilliant one, he didn’t receive the deserved fame. This movie turned out to be the life-changer film for Jaideep and he went on to work in other films such as the Tamil film Vishwaroopam, Commando: A One Man Army, Aatma, etc.

Though he was seen in a supporting role, he gained prominence after his performance in the movie Raazi. His role as Khalid Mir, a Raw agent in the film alongside Alia Bhatt was another turning point in the life of Jaideep.

His strong acting skills and prominent role in this movie caught the attention of audiences and this became his major step towards achieving his dreams.

The actor started by becoming a part of various shows in Haryana and Punjab and joined the FTII to give shape to his dreams. After completing his graduation, the actor moved to Mumbai in 2008.

After the immense struggle of 2 years, the actor finally bagged the role in the movie Khatta Meetha alongside actor Akshay Kumar. Though he portrayed a negative role in the film, he went to bag other projects including the film Aakrosh, Chittagong, etc.

While he has been a part of Netflix film, lust stories, and Bollywood movie Baaghi 3 as well, he entered the OTT world by being a part of the web series, Bard of Blood in 2019.

Jaideep portrayed the role of Shehzad Tanveer in the film and was seen in a pivotal role. While he could not bag immense fame and popularity with his work in movies, the actor bagged fame after being a part of just two web series.

Though he was earlier seen performing in side roles, the actor gained a prominent role in the series Paatal Lok where he was seen as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

