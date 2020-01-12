Real goes Reel for Director Adeeb Rais

MUMBAI: Director Adeeb Rais’s recently released Short film Baatein is garnering rave reviews and a lot of love from short film lovers across the country. Starring Supriya Pilgoankar, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sankalp Joshi and Adeeb Rais himself, Baatein touches issues with parenting and communication that youngsters may face in their everyday lives.

Adeeb made his debut as an actor with MX Player Original web series – Yeh Crazy Dil opposite Zoa Morani. In Baatein, Adeeb plays a documentary filmmaker who is passionate about telling real stories and documenting interesting experiences of people from slum areas, red light areas and prisons. Interestingly in real life too, Adeeb’s forte lies in relatable slice of life stories.

Playing a young filmmaker like himself in the short film, Adeeb shares his experience, “Baatein has been a wonderful and truly satisfying journey. After the overwhelming love and appreciation, I received for my previous short ‘Aunty ji’ starring Shabana Azmi and Anmol, I was keen on pushing myself to take the mantle of telling meaningful stories that not just entertain but also impact society positively further. The beauty of ‘Baatein’ lies in its simplicity that we have retained even through the story and subject is complex”.

“Essaying the role of a filmmaker was great fun. I have shot documentaries earlier in my career so I did not need to do a lot of homework on that front. But I did have to put efforts in digging deep into the backstory of the character’s personal life. My character, Jeet is dealing with loss and pain and in order to do justice to those layers- I had to work hard in diving back into some of my personal wounds”, adds Adeeb.

As director of Baatein, Adeeb states, “To add to it, directing and acting together comes with its own set of challenges, but I am grateful that I had the most wonderful and cooperative set of actors and crew members. They were extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. I genuinely believe this beautiful output of ‘Baatein’ is largely a result of their strong faith in me and the project”.

Adeeb Rais’s earlier work as a director includes short films like -Auntyji starring Shabana Azmi, Lovey Dovey starring Nidhi Sin, Kuch Spice starring Purab Kohli and Web Series – Yeh Crazy Dil starring Zoa Morani. He made his directorial debut with feature film Main Aur Mr Riight starring Shehnaz Treasurywala and Barun Sobti.