Real life stories have worked well for me: Anand Pandit

25 Aug 2019 04:30 PM

Veteran producer Anand Pandit has been a game-changer in the content industry, with his in-depth understanding of audiences. Bringing real life stories to the silver screen has been his forte and he has sworn by it over the years. Be it immensely successful film Satyameva Jayate, a biopic on PM Narendra Modi, recent film 'Batla House' or next film titled Section 375 based on the same section from the Indian laws, Pandit strongly believes that audiences connect best with real life stories.

 “Real life stories have always worked well for me. They innately contain the power to connect with the viewers because the journeys of the characters are real, emotional, and zestful. Although it has been my endeavour to make content across genres, real stories have always been a win and I have gathered that audiences like to relate to the storyline.

Anand Pandit has led from the front for some iconic films under his banner Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, ‘Great Grand Masti’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Satyameva Jayate’, ‘Missing’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Total Dhamaal’, the Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Baazaar’, PM Narendra Modi’ ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ and ‘Batla House’ have created quite a stir amongst the audiences and provided quality entertainment to Indians around the world. 

