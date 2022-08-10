Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is one of the best films made on education system in India. The movie starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, and Boman Irani. Now, today, Kareena shared a video on Instagram in which she has said that Aamir, Sharman, and Madhavan are keeping some secret and if they are planning a sequel.

In the video, she also calls Boman Irani to ask about it. After Kareena, Boman also shared a video in which he is seen upset about not being informed about the sequel. She captioned the video as, “How can they make a #3Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kaun hoga, aur kya hi hoga?? @kareenakapoorkhan @jaavedjaaferi.”

At the end of the video, Boman calls Jaaved Jaaferi and then the latter has also posted the video about the same, and has tagged Mona Singh in his post. Well, Mona has tagged Omi Vaidya in her post, but he is yet to share the video.

This is clearly creating a lot of curiosity among the audiences to know whether the sequel to 3 Idiots is actually happening or not. Now, in the video shared by Kareena, we can see all three actors, Aamir, Sharman, and Madhavan wearing the same T-shirt.

Now, if we go a few weeks back, Sharman had shared a video on his Instagram to promote his Gujarati film Congratulations and Aamir and Madhavan had joined him. The clothes that they are wearing in Kareena’s video are the same that they wore in Sharman’s video.

So, we wonder if this is just a promotional gimmick for a brand.

What do you think; it’s a brand promotion or actually 3 idiots sequel is going to happen? Let us know in the comments below...

