Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”

MUMBAI: The Hindi Film industry is a glamorous place but also a tough place to survive. There are many who are one hit wonders but there are also those who have multiple releases and yet fail to make a mark. Aayush Sharma is one of those actors who was fabulous in his debut film and wasn't seen in many films thereafter. He opens up why.

Aayush told a news portal, “I got a lot of criticism for my acting in my debut film, and it seemed harsh. It took me three months to digest that, and my first response was to build a wall around myself,” he reveals, and continues, “When you come out in the public domain for the first time, you are sensitive to everything that’s being said. While a part of the criticism was constructive, some didn’t make sense. I do not want to name anybody, but someone said, ‘He looks like a girl and has an effeminate persona on screen’. That was difficult to take in.”

Aayush said that he had to work hard on himself. He further added, “I was very clear that if, I have to do something good, I cannot repeat my mistakes. I’d rather go back to the drawing board, train myself further for the next project. Therefore, I spent a good amount time, about eight months, working on the elements that were pointed out about my work.”

Mentioning the pressure of shring screen space with his brother-in-law Salman Khan, ““I knew it was going to be a very uphill task for me to be in the same frame as Salman Bhai, and I had to ready for it. That’s the reason I decided to take my time and prepare myself for almost three years.”

Aayush added, “If I am starting something fresh, and investing my time in understanding the character, I want to work on the smallest of details like the hairstyle or dialect. My next film, Ruslan was locked even before Antim but I took my time to see the feedback, learn from it and grow. I don’t want to be in the rat race of delivering back to back movies,” he asserts, stating that for him, it’s essential to “grow with every project I do, as I’m not an actor who knows everything.”

Aayush concluded, “I heard about being relevant and always being in news or trying to do something so that people can notice you. I remember a conversation where someone told me, ‘Do a film if you understand even 30% of the script. At least you will keep working that way.’ But I can’t do that,” he states, calling himself an introvert who doesn’t see “social media or public appearance as tools to uplift my positioning or my branding.”

