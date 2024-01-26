Really! “Abhishek Bachchan was Awkward the first time to pose with a girl”, “Nobody imagined Kiara Advani in a sexy picture”, Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani makes jaw dropping revelations

MUMBAI : Ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani has never failed to captivate the imaginations of his fans with his mesmerizing and breathtaking pictures of celebrities. His artistic touch and talented work in his calendar shoots is no secret and many times even created controversy.

Ratnani has now opened up about working with big stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and others. He recalled the first time he shot with Abhishek Bachchan and made him pose with Aishwarya Rai when they were not seeing each other. He said, “I made them pose together for the first time. So, he (Abhishek) was asking me for poses, ‘How do I do?’ Because he was also new. So, he said, ‘How do I pose with a girl? I’ve not done this before.’ This was before they were going out. Abhishek was a thorough gentleman. He is like a very proper gentleman, so he was awkward the first time to pose with a girl and how to hold her and stuff like that.”

He spoke about Saif doing a photoshoot with Kareena and his then GF Rosa upset with it. He said, “Saif ki wo time mei jo girlfriend thi, wo bahut gusse mein ho gayi thi. She was there at the shoot. She was like, ‘What is this shoot? Why are they shooting together? They’re not doing a film together right now. Ye kyun shoot ho raha hai?.’ It was a magazine cover shoot. So I remember she was freaking out.”

Speaking of the controversy around Kiara’s sexy and sultry photos, Daboo said, “I think lockdown ke time pe sab ghar pe bethe the. Everybody was online at that time. The picture was released in 2020. Tab zada ho controversy ho gayi thi. But, to be honest, maine us se far sexier photos kare hai which have not got that controversy. Aur baaki bahut sare photographers ne bhi bahut sare alag type ke controversial shoot kiye, par itna zada discussion kabhi nahi hua photoshoot pe.”

He added, “Kiara Advani‘s picture was very aesthetically shot. It was not like ki in your face zada sexy tha. A lot is left to your imagination. I feel jo aap tease karte ho mind ko [The way you tease your mind], that pictures work more because it leaves a lot for your imagination. And I think, Kiara ko nobody had ever imagined doing a sexy picture. Kabir Singh had just released before that and then suddenly an avatar of Kiara in a really sexy picture. The timing jo mil gaya tha, vo time pe, [Because of the timing] that had made it extra controversial.”

Credit-Koimoi