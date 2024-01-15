Really! Agastya Nanda reveals why he does not consider Amitabh Bachchan as a super star

The screening of the film recently was a star studded affair. Like most of the star cast of the film, Agastya is not on social media.
MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. He will be cementing his own identity and has already garnered great reviews post the film’s trailer was out. The screening of the film recently was a star studded affair. Like most of the star cast of the film, Agastya is not on social media. 

Also Read-Dharmendra, Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda to star in war-drama 'Ikkis'

 

Talking about his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan he said, “He has achieved so much, but weirdly, I don’t see him as Amitabh Bachchan the superstar. I genuinely see him as my nana. No matter how many fans come and mob him, I always see him as my nana" Trying to explain the reason, the actor said: It’s just a weird thing.”

He added, “My mom is the biggest grounding factor, not even my granddad. It’s my mother. In every way. She will take my case. I am very under-grounded. I told my mom that these trolls have got nothing on you.”

Also Read- Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken

The Archies and will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming biopic of Arun Khetarpal titled Ikkis. The actor has been attending army training to prepare for his role.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

About Author

