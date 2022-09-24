Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions

Ponniyin Selvan – 1 actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who came out of the airport in baggy white overcoat with black T-shirts and tights grabbed the eyeballs and left many wondering if she was pregnant

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 17:41
movie_image: 
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is all set to hit the big screen with her upcoming film Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – 1 was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. However, what grabbed the eyeballs was her oversized outfit that sparked rumours of her pregnancy. The actress wore a baggy white overcoat with black T-shirts and tights.
 

Also Read:  Lesser-Known Facts! Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam wanted to cast THIS popular actress for the role of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 1


As the actress walked out of the airport, she smiled at the shutterbugs and then sat in her car. In the video Aishwarya’s loose outfit grabbed all the eyeballs and left many wondering if she was pregnant.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and shocked emojis. One user commented, 'Seems pregnant… Good news is surely expected.' Another one wrote, 'Is she pregnant?' 'Baby no. 2 is coming,' a third user commented.


Also Read:  Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm


Aishwarya has one daughter with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan Part I co-starring Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and other stellar cast.' Fans cannot wait to see their favorite back on the screen with 'PS 1.'


Credit: Zee News
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ponniyin Selvan 1 Raavan Devdas Dhoom 2 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 17:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo actor Rajveer Singh talks about being a workaholic; says he misses his family
MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh (born 4 September 1986) is an Indian television actor and model. He is best known for his role...
AMAZING! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya re-unites with THIS Indian Idol judge
MUMBAI: Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi...
WOW! Udaariyan: Nehmat struggles to convince Naaz; a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes on the sets of Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan hit a milestone
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on people's changing perception towards him after Udaairyaan: I can see people taking me as a serious actor and considering me for other projects as well
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan, Colors' most-loved show which was running on small screens for more than a year has garnered huge...
Exclusive! “For me the definition of love is communication” Sharmin Segal
MUMBAI : Actress Sharmin Segal has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing art and contribution...
RECENT STORIES
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions