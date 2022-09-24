Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is all set to hit the big screen with her upcoming film Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – 1 was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. However, what grabbed the eyeballs was her oversized outfit that sparked rumours of her pregnancy. The actress wore a baggy white overcoat with black T-shirts and tights.



As the actress walked out of the airport, she smiled at the shutterbugs and then sat in her car. In the video Aishwarya’s loose outfit grabbed all the eyeballs and left many wondering if she was pregnant.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and shocked emojis. One user commented, 'Seems pregnant… Good news is surely expected.' Another one wrote, 'Is she pregnant?' 'Baby no. 2 is coming,' a third user commented.



Aishwarya has one daughter with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan Part I co-starring Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and other stellar cast.' Fans cannot wait to see their favorite back on the screen with 'PS 1.'



Credit: Zee News

