Really! Ajay Devgan to open the scene in much awaited movie Sooryavanshi

MUMBAI: Sooryavanshi, slated to release on 5th November 2022 has a recent report telling us that the opening scene of the upcoming film will be different than what we would have thought.

As we all know, Ajay and Ranveer will have enough screen time in this Rohit Shetty's family entertainer. As Shetty has plans of building a dreamy cop universe, the most important thing is to place his superheroes perfectly. And seems like, Shetty has done justice to his cop characters without downplaying anyone.

As per a media report, it’s Ajay Devgn as Singham who will have the opening scene in Sooryavanshi. After the opening scene, Akshay Kumar will be shouldering the story along with Katrina Kaif. And then, before climax, Ranveer Singh will be making his entry as Simmba. Ranveer will have few scenes even after the interval. But it’s the climax where we will see three performing never-before-seen action scenes. The film will have a climax spanning 35 minutes, which is possibly the biggest for Rohit Shetty.

Sooryavanshi is sure shot to become a blockbuster and we’re damn excited to watch it on the big screen!

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty and the team will be taking a unique route of marketing for the film. Reportedly, Shetty has planned to promote the film in just 15 days as he’s very confident about the product. All we could do is stay tuned and witness the upcoming blockbuster.

CREDIT: KoiMoi