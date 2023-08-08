Really! Akshay Kumar finalized OMG 2 script from his hospital bed while fighting the Covid virus

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one of the undisputed self made stars of the Indian film industry. He had five back-to-back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. He has many films lined up in the upcoming list and one of them is OMG 2. The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

Now, OMG 2 release is just around the corner and we came across an interesting fact about the film. Akshay was hospitalized after contracting the covid virus, in April 2021, after he began shooting for Ram Setu. He was diagnosed with the virus the second time in 2022. The actor was offered OMG 2 when he was on his hospital bed. An insider stated, “To ensure his family's safety, he (Akshay) had silently checked himself into a hospital in Mumbai. From that room when he was in the hospital bed, AK was having the final discussions on the script via video calls. It was there that the final script of OMG2 was locked.”

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled and got mixed reactions. The film has been the topic of discussion ever since its first glimpse was shared. The censor certification of the film has been the main reason for it to be making headlines so far. The film has got an A or ‘Adult Only’ certification and the board has asked makers to still make a lot of more changes.

Credit-Spotboye