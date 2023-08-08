Really! Akshay Kumar finalized OMG 2 script from his hospital bed while fighting the Covid virus

Now, OMG 2 release is just around the corner and we came across an interesting fact about the film. Akshay was hospitalized after contracting the covid virus
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 12:18
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one of the undisputed self made stars of the Indian film industry. He had five back-to-back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. He has many films lined up in the upcoming list and one of them is OMG 2. The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. 

Also Read: Will Akshay Kumar and John Abraham return in Desi Boyz 2? Producer Anand Pandit reveals – Exclusive

Now, OMG 2 release is just around the corner and we came across an interesting fact about the film. Akshay was hospitalized after contracting the covid virus, in April 2021, after he began shooting for Ram Setu. He was diagnosed with the virus the second time in 2022. The actor was offered OMG 2 when he was on his hospital bed. An insider stated, “To ensure his family's safety, he (Akshay) had silently checked himself into a hospital in Mumbai. From that room when he was in the hospital bed, AK was having the final discussions on the script via video calls. It was there that the final script of OMG2 was locked.”

Also Read: Ajay Devgn vs Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar vs Kartik Aaryan; Diwali 2024 will have fireworks at the box office

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled and got mixed reactions. The film has been the topic of discussion ever since its first glimpse was shared. The censor certification of the film has been the main reason for it to be making headlines so far. The film has got an A or ‘Adult Only’ certification and the board has asked makers to still make a lot of more changes. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

Akshay Kumar OMG 2 Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam Arun Govil Govind Namdev Selfiee Movie News Rakesh Roshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa on being compared to Amrish Puri, “I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people”
MUMBAI : Amrish Puri played the role of Ashraf Ali in Gadar, and he performed it so well that it became an iconic...
EXCLUSIVE! Check out the grand celebration happening on the sets of Anupamaa as the show clocks 1000 episodes
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on small screens. Over the period of time, the show's...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Vanraj and Anupama lash out at Malti Devi gives her a stern warning
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Really! Uorfi Javed makes a big revelation about Abhishek Malhan-Jiya Shankar’s ‘love angle’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is nearing its finale which is just two weeks away and the season will get the winner....
Hot pics! Actress Shreya Simran Prasad is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Shreya Simran Prasad has been blessing the internet feed over the time with some hot and sizzling...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Warning! Savi gets warned to stay away from Dhruva, Savi left wondering about the Bhosle family targeting her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Amrish Puri
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa on being compared to Amrish Puri, “I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amrish Puri
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa on being compared to Amrish Puri, “I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people”
Shreya Simran Prasad
Hot pics! Actress Shreya Simran Prasad is too hot to handle in these pictures
Don 3
WOAH! THIS video hints that Don 3 is happening; but will it be Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan in lead? Here’s what netizens have to say
Tamannaah Bhatia
OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan runs past security and grabs her hand; her reaction impresses netizens, watch viral video
William Friedkin
RIP! Oscar winning Director of ‘The Exorcist’, William Friedkin passes away at 87
Utkarsh Sharma
Exclusive! Utkarsh Sharma on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash, “They both have different audiences”