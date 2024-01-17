Really! Akshay Kumar revealed THIS unusual and bizarre reason behind Twinkle Khanna marrying him

Twinkle didn't want to get married at that time in her life, therefore she and Akshay Kumar had a casual relationship at first. However, the celebrity was certain that Tina was one and only.
MUMBAI : Today marks the 23rd anniversary of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's marriage, however, there was a moment when the former actress vehemently objected to the superstar's proposal. Not all love stories are indeed meant to end. Without a doubt, Akshay and Tina were among them. Twinkle didn't want to get married at that time in her life, therefore she and Akshay Kumar had a casual relationship at first. However, the celebrity was certain that Tina was one and only. Many people were taken aback by Akshay and Tina's frank confessions about their relationships during their debut on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.

According to Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna wed him since Mela failed. During their visit, Twinkle and Akshay discussed how their marriage came to be. The Mission Raniganj star disclosed that while Twinkle was confident Mela would be a huge smash and that her career as a Bollywood actress would take off, Akshay was certain the movie would bomb, so they placed a bet. The bet was if Mela would flop then she would marry Akshay and the rest is history.

"She was very confident about Mela and said that if the film didn’t work, she would get married. Fortunately for me, Mela flopped, and we got married." Before his marriage to daughter Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia asked Akshay Kumar to have a medical examination.

Dimple Kapadia was a woman of her day; she requested her future son-in-law be tested to make sure he was physically healthy without hesitation. Even at 50 years old, Akshay Kumar still gives the younger generation a run for their money. Aarav and Nitara, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna's two children, are the fruits of their happy marriage. Their odd love tale is undoubtedly one of my favorites.

Really! Akshay Kumar revealed THIS unusual and bizarre reason behind Twinkle Khanna marrying him
