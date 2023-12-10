Really! Akshay Kumar reveals he used to stay at Sion paying a rent of Rs 100, “We would miss our meal in the morning to save money”

But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops. Akshay has come out the hard way and has been vocal about his struggles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 19:14
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops. 

Also Read-Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”

Akshay has come out the hard way and has been vocal about his struggles. He spoke about his first home in Chandni Chowk, “We were 24 people living in the same house. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out.” 

He later shifted to Sion where he paid a rent of Rs 100. He said, “Now that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about.” He would eat simple foods like dal chawal, aloo gobhi, bhindi, and be happy and content.

He further added, “We would miss our meal in the morning to save money for the ticket.” 

Also Read-Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest

 

Akshay was recently in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti chopra. He will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein. HE also has Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-FreePressJournal

Akshay Kumar welcome to the jungle welcome Atrangi Re Ram Sethu Mission Raniganj OMG 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! ‘Dono’ actor Manik Papneja on his desired character, “I want to do roles where the character I’m portraying has something to say that isn’t very close to me that I don’t relate to at first.”
MUMBAI : Actor Manik Papneja has been working his magic in the OTT space for a while, delivering some of the most...
Finally! Rajkumar Santoshi sheds light on his relationship with Sunny Deol and their differences over Bhagat Singh films; Says 'Unka badappan hai'
MUMBAI: In the 1990s, Sunny Deol collaborated with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on some of his biggest hits. Among Sunny...
Must read! Akshay Kumar opens up about reuniting with Raveena Tandon after 20 years; Says 'We've done maximum hit films together'
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar recently discussed his upcoming reunion with former co-star Raveena Tandon in a new interview....
Stunning! Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's remarkable feat of shooting an 8-minute, single-take war sequence for Kabir Khan's directorial film
MUMBAI: With Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan launched his acting career, going on to become one of Bollywood's most...
BARC Ratings! Star Parivaar Awards takes number one position; Imlie, Bhagya Lakshmi and Yeh Hai Chahatein see huge drops in ratings; TMD enters top five shows; Star Parivaar Awards tops the list, followed by Anupama, GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Recent Stories
manik papneja
Exclusive! ‘Dono’ actor Manik Papneja on his desired character, “I want to do roles where the character I’m portraying has something to say that isn’t very close to me that I don’t relate to at first.”
Latest Video
Related Stories
manik papneja
Exclusive! ‘Dono’ actor Manik Papneja on his desired character, “I want to do roles where the character I’m portraying has something to say that isn’t very close to me that I don’t relate to at first.”
Rajkumar Santoshi
Finally! Rajkumar Santoshi sheds light on his relationship with Sunny Deol and their differences over Bhagat Singh films; Says 'Unka badappan hai'
Akshay Kumar
Must read! Akshay Kumar opens up about reuniting with Raveena Tandon after 20 years; Says 'We've done maximum hit films together'
Kartik Aaryan
Stunning! Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's remarkable feat of shooting an 8-minute, single-take war sequence for Kabir Khan's directorial film
Radhika Madan
Upcoming Mystery! Maddock Films releases trailer of Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ and you don’t want to miss it
Abhishek Agarwal
Shocking! The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal’s hyderabad office gets raided by Income Tax Officials