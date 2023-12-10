Really! Akshay Kumar reveals he used to stay at Sion paying a rent of Rs 100, “We would miss our meal in the morning to save money”

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops.

Also Read-Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”

Akshay has come out the hard way and has been vocal about his struggles. He spoke about his first home in Chandni Chowk, “We were 24 people living in the same house. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out.”

He later shifted to Sion where he paid a rent of Rs 100. He said, “Now that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about.” He would eat simple foods like dal chawal, aloo gobhi, bhindi, and be happy and content.

He further added, “We would miss our meal in the morning to save money for the ticket.”

Also Read-Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest

Akshay was recently in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti chopra. He will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein. HE also has Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal