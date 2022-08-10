Really! Alia Bhatt reveals that her father Mahesh Bhatt met her mom Soni Razdan because of his extramarital affair while still being married to Kiran Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood today and has proved her mettle time and again with films like Dear Zindagi, Darlings, and Gangubai Kathaiwadi to name a few. She has evolved as an actress with every film that she has done.

Also Read- AMAZING! Alia Bhatt inspires THIS Kumkum Bhagya’s actress

Alia who is currently enjoying wedded bliss with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and being a mother to her 4 months old baby girl Raha has now spilled the beans on her parents’ affair. In an old interview Alia said that although she does not propagate infidelity she cannot deny the fact that her parents got married as a result of their affair and her father’s infidelity.

During Kalank's promotions, Alia said, “My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of human — it’s not always that easy and it is something that’s prevalent.”

Also Read- Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Mahesh Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt when he was secretly dating Soni Razdan in 1986. Alia further said, “You can’t say it (infidelity) doesn’t exist or it can’t exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don’t turn your head away.”

While some fans have slammed Mahesh Bhatt for cheating on his wife Kiran, some have praised Alia for her mature outlook toward a relationship. One user of Reddit wrote, “Even if you end a relationship you already have cheated as you are emotionally invested in someone else. It won’t lessen the pain. Cheating is bad but I agree with what she said. It’s a mature way of dealing with her emotions.” Another user wrote, “Exactly. I see Alia’s point of view.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress