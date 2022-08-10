Really! Alia Bhatt reveals that her father Mahesh Bhatt met her mom Soni Razdan because of his extramarital affair while still being married to Kiran Bhatt

Alia who is currently enjoying wedded bliss with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and being a mother to her 4 months old baby girl Raha has now spilled the beans on her parents’ affair.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood today and has proved her mettle time and again with films like Dear Zindagi, Darlings, and Gangubai Kathaiwadi to name a few. She has evolved as an actress with every film that she has done.

Also Read- AMAZING! Alia Bhatt inspires THIS Kumkum Bhagya’s actress

Alia who is currently enjoying wedded bliss with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and being a mother to her 4 months old baby girl Raha has now spilled the beans on her parents’ affair. In an old interview Alia said that although she does not propagate infidelity she cannot deny the fact that her parents got married as a result of their affair and her father’s infidelity. 

During Kalank's promotions, Alia said, “My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of human — it’s not always that easy and it is something that’s prevalent.”

Also Read- Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Mahesh Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt when he was secretly dating Soni Razdan in 1986. Alia further said, “You can’t say it (infidelity) doesn’t exist or it can’t exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don’t turn your head away.” 

While some fans have slammed Mahesh Bhatt for cheating on his wife Kiran, some have praised Alia for her mature outlook toward a relationship. One user of Reddit wrote, “Even if you end a relationship you already have cheated as you are emotionally invested in someone else. It won’t lessen the pain. Cheating is bad but I agree with what she said. It’s a mature way of dealing with her emotions.” Another user wrote, “Exactly. I see Alia’s point of view.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

Alia Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Soni Razdan Ranbir Kapoor Kiran Bhatt Pooja Bhatt RAHA KAPOOR Movie News Brahmastra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Dejection! Bapuji and Paritosh blame themselves for Anuj and Anupama’s broken relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Katha catches Shamita talking happily on the phone and suspects her
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look
MUMBAI: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan and Prakash Raj will be seen together for an Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual...
Recent Stories
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Latest Video

Related Stories
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look
Ajay Devgn
Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa heading for a double digit start? Film business expert reveals
Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Aww! Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s chemistry in this throwback BTS video is simply amazing
Ravi Kishan
SHOCKING! Ravi Kishan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more male actors who spoke about facing casting couch
Deepika Padukone
Shocking! "What is she wearing", netizens troll Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance
Rani Mukerji
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here's what the actress has to say