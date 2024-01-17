Really! Amidst divorce rumors, Esha Deol’s wish to be with Bharat Takhtani till eternity goes viral

MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have been the quintessential couple so far. The couple although have kept a low key, have showered couple goals whenever in the limelight. Now off late, there have been divorce rumors of the couple that have been doing the rounds.

Esha has been trying to get back into acting and especially trying her luck in the OTT platform. Her personal life however seems to be in turmoil reportedly as there have been divorce rumors doing the rounds for the couple. Esha has been married to businessman Bharat Takhtani for nearly 12 years now.

Netizens have suspected that things are not well between the couple. Last year, Esha celebrated Diwali alone as well as didn’t host a bash and even attended many Diwali parties by herself.

In June last year, Esha posted a sweet picture with Bharat and captioned it, “For Keeps for eternity”

At Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash too, Bharat was missing which has also led to many speculations.

