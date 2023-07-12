Really! Animal: Did Bobby Deol have a role in Ranbir Kapoor's memorable proposal plan for Alia Bhatt?

MUMBAI : Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is the talk of the town. At the box office, the movie is receiving a lot of love. The movie features some insane action sequences, and everyone is taken aback by Ranbir's previously unseen avatar. He has surpassed himself and is portrayed as a grey shade. The movie's box office results remained unchanged despite receiving an A certification. The movie is very close to earning Rs 500 crores. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and others are also featured in Animal.

Incredibly, Bobby Deol has received praise for his negative role in the film. He had also sobbed when he saw how much the audience loved his performance. Recently, Bobby shared how much he enjoyed working with Ranbir in the movie.

Ranbir was hailed by him as well, and he was named his favorite actor. Bobby Deol talked about his memories of their friendship on set. He shared a picture of the BTS that he had previously released. He explained the history of the photo.

During the crucial scene, Bobby Deol and Ranbir appear in the photo speaking while lying down. Bobby Deol disclosed the topic of their conversation. He revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had told him about his proposal to Alia Bhatt. Additionally, Bobby Deol disclosed that he was telling Ranbir about the birth of his first child. He added that the photo holds a lot of value for them.

A week prior, Bobby had shared the photo and written, “In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London.” He went on to say that he felt depressed when the shooting was over. He expressed his admiration for Ranbir and added that he is lovely. He adores Ranbir both personally and as an actor. On the sets, Ranbir showed Bobby a great deal of affection and respect.

