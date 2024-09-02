Really! Anupam Kher was jealous of Satish Kaushik bagging THIS role, “He had worked in an English movie Brick Lane and I was jealous of him, a lot.”

Now, Anupam Kher got into a conversation with the media where we got to see Anupam Kher spilling some beans and talking about Satish kaushik. He revealed about being jealous of Satish Kaushik bagging this role.
MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely these movies were exciting but then there comes a movie that shakes your emotional core completely and that movie Kaagaz 2. Yes, we loved Kaagaz that starred Pankaj Tripathi but this time, Kaagaz 2 is even more special as this was the last movie where we will get to see Satish Kaushik.

Also read -Smriti Kalra on Kaagaz 2 shoot, “The experience has been fantastic” – Exclusive!

We earlier reported to you about the trailer of the movie which was very moving due to the performances and the story which was all so realistic. While the movie is created by Satish Kaushik, it is directed by V.K.Prakash and produced by Shashi Kaushik, Nishant Kaushik, Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain. The film features actors like Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Anang Desai, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Shahid Bobby Husain.

When Anupam Kher was asked about which role of Satish Kaushik was his favourite, Anupam Kher said, “He had worked in an English movie Brick Lane and I was jealous of him, a lot. We both had given audition for Brick Lane and since I had done movies like Bend It Like Bekham and another English movie I was very confident that I would get this role but he got it. And in order to console me, he came to me and said – ‘Tension mat le unko ek ugly aadmi chahiye tha’ To make his friend feel better, he could say anything. I think Brick Lane has one of his best performances. Whatever role he got, he played really well. Show me if someone else can do it. Even I couldn’t do it. Be it his character ‘Calendar’, any of his characters from David Dhawan’s movies, all the roles he played only he could do it and he used to bring in an element of writer also with him. He was a great writer also.”

Also read - Exclusive! Prayagraj actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan roped in for movie Kaagaz 2

This was Anupam Kher talking about Satish Kaushik. Tell us your views on this in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

