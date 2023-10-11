Really! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby? Actress spotted with baby bump as she is seen with hubby Virat Kohli, fans express excitement

Now, a video has surfaced where the actress is seen in a short loose black dress and her baby bump seems to be quite visible. Hubby Virat looks cool as usual in his casual wear.
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made it official by getting married. The couple have a 2 year old daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been in the headlines for being pregnant for the second time. 

Fans meanwhile cannot keep calm. One wrote, “Junior Kohli coming”, another wrote, “Aww congratulations”, another commented, “Congrats to the cutest couple”

Virat and Anushka are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika. They have a strict no-posting pictures online policy and have warned the paparazzi against posting any pictures of their daughter on a public medium. 

In a previous interview, Virat had stated, “We have decided not to expose our child to social media before she understands to make her own choices.”

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

