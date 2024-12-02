Really! Arbaaz Khan on the 25 years age gap between him and wife Sshura Khan “Whatever we were looking for…”

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan is a well-known name in the film industry. He was initially married to Malaika Arora, and then made headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor is happily married to makeup artist Sshura Khan.

The Dabangg actor is in a much better place in his life right now and heaps praises on his wife Sshura. Speaking about how he met Sshura during his shoot, “It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times..’ He added, “Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly, ours was under the wraps for almost a year.”

Just like his fans, his family including mother Salman, dad Salim Khan, brothers Salman and Sohail had no idea that he was seeing Sshura. He said, “Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realised that this is a huge step that I am taking, they were more than happy. In moments like these, you have the support of your loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people.”

Speaking about the huge age difference between them, Arbaaz mentioned, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry.”

