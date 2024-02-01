Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?

The couple got married on 24th December in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Shura, who is a professional make-up artist has worked with celebs like Raveena Tandon earlier.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:31
movie_image: 
Arbaaz

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor has found love again with make-up artist Shura Khan, who he met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, which will release next year.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Manu Punjabi to be seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

The couple got married on 24th December in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Shura, who is a professional make-up artist has worked with celebs like Raveena Tandon earlier. The duo were initially talking on a professional level but later they became friends and have developed a liking for each other.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017.

Seems like Arbaaz has unfollowed Malaika after his second marriage to Make up artist Sshura Khan, however, Malaika is still following him on Instagram.

Sharing some glimpses of his wedding, Arbaaz wrote, “A happy family is but an earlier heaven”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

Also Read- “Dono Maa Bete new year mana ke aagaye” - netizens troll Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they return from their celebration

Credit-FreePressJournal 
 

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Arhaan Khan Arjun Kapoor Moving In With Malaika Giorgia Andriani An Action Hero Kuttey Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
MUMBAI: In the Hindi film industry, not just the actors but even their relatives and kids get attention. We have seen...
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/...
Exclusive! Strict discipline on the sets and homework is compulsory for the entire team of Mera Balam Thanedaar: Shagun Pandey
MUMBAI : Colors has introduced some very engaging shows in the past and now, the channel will present a fresh tale...
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony
MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Reena Dutta
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony
Movie News-11
Oh No! Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene mobbed by fans outside Siddhivinayak Temple as they moved to offer prayer
Janhvi
Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Heartfelt! Sonam Kapoor made shocking revelations about her last year hardship and her husband Anand Ahuja's 'hard to diagnose' illness
SS Rajamouli
Really! Have you heard of SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie's WHOPPING budget? Sure to blow your mind away