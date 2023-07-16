Really! Arshad Warsi revealed what happened when he met Jaya Bachchan for the first time: “I died! I said ab khatam”

Arshad made his acting debut in the 1996 film Tere mere Sapne, directed by Joy Augustine.
MUMBAI :Arshad Warsi is one of most talented and self made actors. He made a niche for himself with some of the most memorable roles in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Golmaal, Jolly LLb, and many more. His comic timing has gotten him millions of fans and they are always waiting to see what his next project is going to be.

Before Arshad got his big break as an actor, he had worked as a production assistant and choreographer in many films. He had even previously worked as a door-to-door cosmetics salesman and later in a photo-lab.

Arshad made his acting debut in the 1996 film Tere mere Sapne, directed by Joy Augustine. The latter asked the Munnabhai MBBS actor to send his pictures to Amitabh Bachchan’s office. Speaking of this, Arshad told an entertainment site, “I said ‘Dude I can’t act, don’t do this to me! I like my life, don't ruin this.’ You meet people who come here to do a film and they don’t make it, and everyone knows that! It’s like they are out on the streets and people go, ‘Poor guy, came from his village to become a hero, he couldn’t. Look at him, now travelling in a bus.’ I didn’t want to be that guy.”

Joy however had already discussed it with ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited) and thus somehow convinced Warsi to send his pictures.

When Arshad actually got a call to come and meet Jaya Bachchan, Arshad said, “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm Jaya Bachchan...let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life…'Jaya Bachchan fired me, waah waah.’ So I went believing I will get fired. She kept asking me, do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam.”

Speaking of becoming an actor Arshad shared, “I had no inclination towards acting. I had never thought of being an actor. I was taken aback by [director Joy Augustine]. It was quite a surprise for me. I gave it a shot [and] clicked a few amateurish photographs by a friend. The photographs happened to go to Mrs Bachchan. She saw it, she liked it and said "sign this guy.”

