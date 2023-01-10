Really! Atlee breaks silence of Jawan being inspired from The Dark Knight Rise and Mersal, read on to know what he said

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and more has opened to a thunderous advance booking internationally, three weeks prior its release. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK fans are eager to see the actor in his action avatar once again. The film has reached the amazing feat of Rs 1000 crores. 

There have been rumors that Atlee took inspiration from The Dark Knight and Mersal. He said, “people will say that. I know people will say that, but I am not taking from there. I have done Mersal, I have a wrestling scene in it, which is there in Jawan as well. I know that and it’s ok, both are my films. But when it comes to other films, for example Bane from Batman. I want to cover the face of an actor in a film, which I want to reveal in the next part, so what mask can I go for?”

Atlee added, “I have one half skull mask, one full bandaged mask, the entire film is about masks only, so I went with the mask that was designed by my production designer. That’s all. It was nice. If they call it Bane, that’s fine, that is a good reference.”

He further said, “In the process of creating things, of course you will create something closer to something. If the intention is the same, if I am doing the same thing, then it is wrong. If it echoes, that’s ok. If it is a good reference, I am ok. I know I have been criticized for this for a very long time. I have been to court, I have won the cases, by honesty and merit.”

Atlee concluded, “I go by basics, I don’t have an intellectual brain. I am not a brainy writer or a great director. I am very simple, I know my craft this much, fortunately it is being translated well, I am happy.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress 
 

