Really! Bobby Deol gave up sweets for 4 months to achieve his look in Animal, actor's trainer aimed to make his body look broader than Ranbir Kapoor

Bobby’s look in Animal’s trailer has impressed everyone and his personal trainer Prajwal Shetty has spilled the beans on what it took to get his menacing look right in the film.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor is all set to be seen in a never before seen avatar as a ruthless villain in the upcoming action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

Bobby’s look in Animal’s trailer has impressed everyone and his personal trainer Prajwal Shetty has spilled the beans on what it took to get his menacing look right in the film. He said, “The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby’s physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions. Our efforts were so intense that his body fat percentage reduced to 12. Considering his excellent body mass intake, his weight fluctuated between 85 to 90.”

Impressed by what they achieved, Sandeep added, “The director was highly pleased with Bobby’s physical transformation. I recall during the filming of the last scene, he called me over, showcased it on screen, and remarked, ‘You’ve done a remarkable job on his physique; this is precisely what I envisioned.’ The praises Bobby sir is receiving have brought immense joy.”

Also Read-Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

Bobby is not a foodie but he loves sweets and he had to give it up, “While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months.”

Earlier, reacting to the rumors of his character playing a cannibal in the film, Bobby had said, “Something different and really excited to see that I look different and you wanna know what I am doing in that shot but as I said I can’t tell you. I am definitely eating something in it. Chewing something.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 14:26

Really! Bobby Deol gave up sweets for 4 months to achieve his look in Animal, actor's trainer aimed to make his body look broader than Ranbir Kapoor
