REALLY! Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta makes a shocking revelation, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Actress Tanushree Dutta has claimed in a recent interview that numerous attempts were made on her life following the disclosure of her story. Tanushree Dutta has previously stated that if anything were to happen to her, Nana Patekar, his legal team, and his "Bollywood Mafia friends" would be to blame.

She even stated that her car's brakes had been tampered with several times while she was in Ujjain. “I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss,” she was quoted saying.

Tanushree believes that she has also been the target of a poisoning attempt. “There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water,” she added.

Credit: Times Now