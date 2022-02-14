Really! Celebrity couples who must make their relationships official on this Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is here and there are many celebs who have been in the news for their alleged relationships. However, they haven’t yet officially spoken up about dating each other.

Sidharth and Kiara have been in the news for their relationship for the past few years. It is said that the love blossomed between the two during the shooting of Shershaah. The two have been spotted together many times, but till now, they haven’t officially said that they are in a relationship. Well, not just Sidharth and Kiara, there are many other rumoured couples who should make it official this Valentine’s Day.

Ishaan and Ananya starred together in the film Khaali Peeli, and since then there have been reports of them being in a relationship. Recently, the two were spotted together at Ishaan’s brother Shahid Kapoor’s house, and their fans have been waiting to officially know about their favourite stars’ relationships status.

From being spotted together at restaurants to going for vacations together, Tiger and Disha have made it to the headlines a lot of times. However, they have not yet officially stated that they are in a relationship.

Multiple times there have been reports of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha getting married, but the two celebs have not yet made their relationship official. The actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to know her relationship status.

There have been reports that Vijay and Rashmika are in a relationship. But, both the actors have always maintained that they are just good friends.

Credit: BollywoodLife