Really! Check out THESE Bollywood celebs who stirred controversies on Koffee With Karan

From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebs have made noises with their controversial statement on Koffee With Karan show
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan and controversies do go hand in hand, but a few such statements have stuck out more than others down the years. With Koffee with Karan 7 set to air soon, we thought now would be as perfect a time as any to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the most explosive such statements from past seasons, which host Karan Johar succeeded in ferreting from his celebrity guests.

From Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi – here are the most explosive controversies quoted in the past on Koffee with Karan.

Hinting at former beau Ranbir Kapoor infidelity, Deepika Padukone had once said that he should start endorsing condoms.

Salman Khan made everybody first collectively gasp and then chuckle when he had declared himself to be a virgin.

Taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor had quipped that she’d want to know why she has an accent.

Emraan Hashmi had called Aishwarya Rai “plastic” without a second thought during the rapid-fire round.

Who can forget Kangana Ranaut calling host Karan Johar himself the “flagbearer of nepotism” on his show and its aftermath that has lasted to this day?

When asked to name the one thing that husband Akshay Kumar has that The Khans don’t, Twinkle Khanna cheekily retorted, “Some extra inches.”

Divulging a secret of his, Ranveer Singh revealed that he doesn’t wear any underwear at home after 10 p.m.

When asked which Bollywood Director he finds overrated, Mahesh Bhatt didn’t hesitate in taking Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s name. 

