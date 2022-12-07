REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside

MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Nandita Mahtani is currently in London. Rumour mills are working overtime that Vidyut Jamwal is packing his bags to join Nandita and the couple plan to exchange wedding vows there.

It is also rumoured that the two have already tied the knot and their friends have been sworn to secrecy, just like the last time when they never revealed anything about their love affair and engagement.

Anyway, so mostly in the next 15 days, we are likely to hear Nandita and Vidyut declaring that they have tied the nuptial knot.

Vidyut and Nandita's passionate love surprised one and all, when last year the two declared their feelings for each other on social media. Post that, Vidyut announced his engagement by sharing two pictures with Nandita.

In the first, they were seen holding each other’s hands, while the second one showed them posing with their backs to the camera, admiring the Taj Mahal in front of them. Sharing the photos, Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” She shared the same images on her page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

After that Vidyut, however, especially while promoting 'Sanak', has been mostly evading questions on his personal life and avoiding detailed answers about his love life.

