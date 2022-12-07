REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside

Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani wherein the actor announced his engagement with his ladylove last year

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 15:32
movie_image: 
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside

MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Nandita Mahtani is currently in London. Rumour mills are working overtime that Vidyut Jamwal is packing his bags to join Nandita and the couple plan to exchange wedding vows there.

It is also rumoured that the two have already tied the knot and their friends have been sworn to secrecy, just like the last time when they never revealed anything about their love affair and engagement.

Also Read: Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action

Anyway, so mostly in the next 15 days, we are likely to hear Nandita and Vidyut declaring that they have tied the nuptial knot.

Vidyut and Nandita's passionate love surprised one and all, when last year the two declared their feelings for each other on social media. Post that, Vidyut announced his engagement by sharing two pictures with Nandita.

Also Read: Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action

In the first, they were seen holding each other’s hands, while the second one showed them posing with their backs to the camera, admiring the Taj Mahal in front of them. Sharing the photos, Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” She shared the same images on her page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

After that Vidyut, however, especially while promoting 'Sanak', has been mostly evading questions on his personal life and avoiding detailed answers about his love life.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Vidyut Jamwal Wedding Blossoms Sanak Commando Nandita Mahtani wedding rumours TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 15:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Revenge! Harshvardhan fumes at Akshara to turn Manjari a rebellion
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anandi Baa aur Emily: Exclusive! Gunjan creates a misunderstanding between Emily and Anandi Baa
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Rajesh and Sakhi are at loggerheads
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Sad! Shree’s idea to unite Vaibhav and Shreya to go in vain
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Nandita...
Interesting! Marathi actress Amruta Pawar gets hitched to THIS person, opens up about her arranged marriage, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Pawar tied the knot with Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer in an intimate Maharashtrian...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
Latest Video