Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo have been spotted at various occasions together.

Also Read- What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”

Now, a recent video that has gone viral, shows Ibrahim hugging Palak tightly. While Ibrahim’s face is visible, the lady he is hugging is not that clear.

Check out the video here;

Palak once opened up about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction on her dating rumors. She said, “She often wonders, 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai.”

Also Read- Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

On the work front, Ibrahim will reportedly be making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming film 'Sarzameen' to be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani. On the other hand Palak was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Who do you think Ibrahim is hugging in the above video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis