Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo have been spotted at various occasions together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 10:03
movie_image: 
Ibrahim Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo have been spotted at various occasions together.

Also Read- What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”

Now, a recent video that has gone viral, shows Ibrahim hugging Palak tightly. While Ibrahim’s face is visible, the lady he is hugging is not that clear.

Check out the video here;

Palak once opened up about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction on her dating rumors. She said, “She often wonders, 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai.”

Also Read- Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

On the work front, Ibrahim will reportedly be making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming film 'Sarzameen'  to be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani. On the other hand Palak was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Who do you think Ibrahim is hugging in the above video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Shweta Tiwari Palak Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Shehnaaz Gill Pooja Hegde Rosie Raghav Juyal Movie News Comedy Circus Kapil Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 10:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama teaches Pakhi a lesson breaks her credit card; Baa and Bapuji begin a new business to earn some money
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
MUMBAI: Kabir Khan is an Indian director who is well-known for his movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh sells off his 2 Apartments in Goregaon, Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crores
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Armaan rushes to save Abhira's life
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi and Armaan meet in the night
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh sells off his 2 Apartments in Goregaon, Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crores
Mukesh
What! Mukesh Bhatt rubbishes the rumours of Tara Sutaria being considered opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday buys a new abode, performs Grihapravesh puja on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Shanaya Kapoor
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelises her traditionalism as she preps for pre Diwali events