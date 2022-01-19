Really! Did you know Simi Garewal once had her heart out for THIS businessman, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Simi Garewal, a well-known actress in Bollywood in the early 60s and 70s, has worked in several notable Indian films and well-known filmmakers. Her show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ had featured several renowned personalities, who had revealed many secrets of their life on the show.

The veteran actress had tied the knot with Ravi Mohan, a businessman from the aristocratic family of Chunnamals of Delhi. However, their marriage did not last long. The two parted ways soon after the marriage.

During a conversation with Times of India back in 2011, Simi Garewal opened up about the industrialist and whether power turns her on. She said, “Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfection, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad.”

When asked about the choice of men, she said, “My problem is that I am a sucker for looks. I have been very shallow in my life with regard to men. I could fall for a man for a turn of his lips. Now I’m changing. I love a man with humour and compassion.”

In 2020, the veteran actress had shared a throwback picture of Ratan Tata on her Twitter handle. Simi Garewal wrote, “This is exactly how @RNTata2000 was like when we first met.”

