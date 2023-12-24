Really! Do you know THIS actor was the first choice for Baazigar, not Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s Who?

Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : Everyone was awestruck by Shah Rukh Khan's performance in the popular movie Baazigar. In Abbas Mustan's directing, he played Ajay/Vicky to perfection and took home the title of Baazigar. However, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan wasn't originally considered for the role?

According to several stories, Abbas Mastan offered the role to another superstar before Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor turned down the movie due to a single requirement. Salman Khan was initially offered the movie.

Salman Khan once discussed the movies he turned down during an interview on The Kapil Sharma Show. He discussed how he was offered the role of Vicky Malhotra in Baazigar by director Abbas Mustan, but he turned it down because he thought the character was too dark. Additionally, he disclosed that he proposed changes to include a maternal perspective to bring the character to life, but the directors rejected his idea.

He declared, "I liked Baazigar, but I found the character too negative. So I told Abbas-Mustan to add a mother-like character." He went on to say that both filmmakers made fun of him and that his father, Salim Khan, who is still considered one of the best screenwriters in Indian cinema, had suggested the idea.

In the meantime, the eagerly anticipated movie Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan has finally opened in theaters and is drawing an overwhelming cheer from the crowd. Outside the theaters, people can be seen applauding the cast's performances and celebrating the film's release.

Under Rajkumar Hirani's direction, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and other actors play significant roles in the movie. Maneesh Sharma, the director of Tiger 3, starred Salman Khan, nevertheless. The crowd adored Shah Rukh Khan's appearance as Pathaan in the movie, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

