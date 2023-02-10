Really! Dunki actor Viram Kochhar spills the beans on how he landed his role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

He is known for his films like Kesari and will soon be seen in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Dvand. The latter releases on 29th September 2023. The actor opened up about his experience working with director Rajkumar Hirani.
MUMBAI: Vikram Kochhar is a talented actor who is known for his films like Kesari and will soon be seen in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Dvand. The latter releases on 29th September 2023. The actor opened up about his experience working with director Rajkumar Hirani.

Vikram said, “I cannot reveal anything about the film. However, I will be going to shoot Dunki in Khopoli this week, which will be the last schedule” He further added, “I will not be able to reveal anything about the character. All I can say is that I am playing a positive character. I got the role after I gave 7-8 auditions and a few look tests. I feel big film and big production houses are very careful.”

On working with HIrani, Vikram added, “I always wanted to work with the top directors. I am happy to be working with one of the best directors Raju Hirani ji. I got this after three years and doing this it has been 5 years. Yes, Raju ji saw my work in an Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari. I think they were looking for someone new thus I got a chance.”

Speaking of Dvand, Vikram added, “Dvand means conflict and this is what we have specified. It's not any normal conflict but it’s like an internal conflict that is prevalent in every individual which we face in our daily life like complex feelings, jealousy, etc. The intriguing story pushes conflict and therefore there has to be a lot of drama in the story.”

