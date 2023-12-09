Really! Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol travels to the US with ailing Dad Dharmendra for the latter’s treatment

Sunny’s dad Dharmendra who also gave a noteworthy performance in Karan Johar’s recent hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been struggling with his health.
Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. He is currently riding high on the success of his last film Gadar 2, which has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Sunny's dad Dharmendra who also gave a noteworthy performance in Karan Johar's recent hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been struggling with his health. Sunny has now taken a break from his work commitments to take his father to the US for his treatment. They will be staying 15-20 days abroad depending on the treatment. As per a news portal, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and has been having health issues. Hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to (take) his father to the USA. They will be staying for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Gadar has made a whopping Rs 515.03 crores within a month of its release and is the second highest grossing Hindi film. Gadar has surpassed the collections of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Credit-FreePressJournal 

