Really! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma breaks silence on why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Director Anil Sharma and all the cast and crew of Gadar 2 are in celebratory mode as the film has zoomed past the Rs 500 crores mark. The director has now opened up about why he never worked with King Khan
Anil Sharma

MUMBAI:  After 10 back-to-back flops, Sunny Deol finally gave a hit with Gadar 2. Surely, the film has given a boost to his career, and made him the only actor in his 60s to get a blockbuster at the box office. Fans finally got to see Tara Singh (Sunny) with Sakina (Ameesha) after a long time and they are super elated.

Director Anil Sharma and all the cast and crew of Gadar 2 are in celebratory mode as the film has zoomed past the Rs 500 crores mark. The director has now opened up about why he never worked with King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan till now. 

Anil Sharm who recently saw the trailer of SRK’s upcoming film Jawan’s trailer heaped praises for him and mentioned that he particularly liked his Bald avatar. The director is a huge fan of the actor but till now has never got a chance to collaborate with him. He said that his star power has risen so high that it is even more challenging to secure a chance to work with teh Pathaan actor, however he hopes they will collaborate on a project together soon. 

Speaking of Jawan, the film is already making history with its advance booking collections. The film is all set to hit cinema halls on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from SRK, It stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

About Author

