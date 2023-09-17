Really! Gauahar Khan reveals the day her son Zeehan was born, “I drove…”

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular faces on Television. From her Bigg Boss stint to the web series Shiksha Mandal, Gauahar has always impressed with her screen presence and performances. The gorgeous Ishaqzaade actress who recently embraced motherhood, has a huge fan following who love to see her posts and funny reels. Apart from being a brilliant actress, Khan is also known for her stylish looks and being outspoken about issues that matter.

Gauahar who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and cherishing every moment of being a hands-on mom, revealed what happened on the day her son Zeeshan was born. She said, “I drove to my delivery actually." She continued, "My husband is so amazing. He knows I enjoy driving, he knows I have trouble with the kinds of roads we have. As a pregnant woman, we go through a lot. Even if you drive the best car, you won't be comfortable. So I used to drive the car throughout my pregnancy. I was driving everywhere.”

Guahar further said, “I had my doctor's appointment and we were going and during this, my contractions began. And I was driving and I drove to my delivery with my husband next to me and I drove to it. We were like okay maybe this is contractions maybe this is not but they were contractions. Literally, we reached the hospital at 4:30 and he was born at 9:30.”

Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid darbar in December 2020 and welcomed their first child; a baby boy Zehaan on 10th May 2023. She is currently enjoying being a hands-on mother.

