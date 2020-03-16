REALLY! Govinda once revealed that Amitabh Bachchan warned him of ‘slapping him tight’, scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains one of the most successful films of the two stars together. Every generation has loved watching the film and the hilarious banter between the characters. However, the Partner actor once spoke about when Big B wanted to slap him.

A few years ago a video of Govinda went viral where ChiChi revealed that before the shooting of a particular scene Big B came to him and threatened if the David Dhawan’s film doesn’t work at the box office then he’ll slap him.

This statement made Govinda afraid, due to which the Bhagam Bhag star cancelled the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly, ChiChi wasn’t convinced with a particular song in the movie and he claimed that the song won’t work. Due to this, the shoot was delayed and ultimately Amitabh Bachchan cancelled the shoot.

Govinda went on to reveal that they were adamant about not shooting the sequence until they find a perfect song. The song in the question was ‘Makhna’ and finally they shot the piece with Madhuri Dixit.

The 1998 comedy was directed by David Dhawan and it also features Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles with Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance. Reportedly, the movie was a commercial success despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Credit: koimoi