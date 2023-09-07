Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

For the unversed Hema and Dharam first met in 1970 during their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. They worked in several films thereafter and eventually fell in love.
Hema Malini

MUMBAI: Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the celebrations were a star studded one. His father Sunny Deol with wife Pooja, uncle Bobby with wife Tanya and Abhay Deol and were there to give him their blessings. Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur was there but his second wife Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Aahana Deol were missing from the celebrations.

Also Read- Exclusive! “Esha should do a biopic on Dream Girl, it will be a treat to watch her as a Hema Malini on screen” Suniel Shetty

The Deol's  have been very private about their family affairs. On the Kapil Sharma Show Hema said, "I never had to cook. I never had to cook to make Dharam Ji happy. Both of us were busy with work." She further said, "But then when the kids were born, then I realized how important it is to know cooking. When she (Esha) used to go to school, her friends will show her, 'See my mother has made this, my mother had made that.' They would ask her, 'What has your mother made?' So, they would come home and get very angry and say, 'Aap kuch nahi bana rahe hain (You are not cooking anything).' So, I felt bad and I called my mother and told her that because you didn't teach me cooking, I am facing this."

Also Read- Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

Hema then revealed how she began cooking, “My full-fledged cooking began during our holidays abroad. I would call my mother from London to Bombay and ask her what to do.” Esha who was also part of the episode added, “All of this used to happen abroad, where it's fun to have Indian food. Amma used to make rasam there and we would not eat at restaurants. We would roam around London and then come to the apartment and ask for ‘Mummy ka rasam’.”

When Kapil Sharma asked her if she never tried paranthas since Dharamji is from Punjab, Hema said, “When he comes to our place, he loves to eat idli, sambhar and dosa”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Indianexpress

