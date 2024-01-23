Really! Hrithik Roshan learned dance from Deepika Padukone on the sets of Fighter for THIS song, deets inside

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer and a few songs from the movie, all of it created a wave of appreciation and excitement as the audience loved it very much.

Now the cast of the movie got in touch with media where Hrithik Roshan was asked about his fresh pairing with Deepika Padukone and if there were any positive or negative experiences or challenges in it.

To this, Hrithik Roshan answered by saying, "It becomes easy, when two actors commit to acting and get the best out of each other. Deepika brings a lot of realism into work and I constantly kept bouncing off. Each line she said came from a deep place and I thought if I don't maintain that it might look like I'm overdoing things so I had to make sure that I'm at the same frequency and thanks to her I think all the scenes of Mini and Patty look extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very very real."

Talking about his experience with Deepika Padukone, Hrithik added an experience while shooting for the song "Sher Khul Gaye", saying, "I put in a lot of efforts in doing the steps right but when I saw Deepika doing the same step I was like this is so effortless. I asked her to do the step just once for me. We are on set, cameras are ready and I'm like no I'm not doing this until I don't understand what is going wrong with my step. So I asked her to do it, I saw how she was doing and I copied it. Sometimes you get very lost in technicality. And I was getting lost in the technicality. So I was like I'm going to change the steps a little bit and I did it like how she did it. That enhanced my dance."

